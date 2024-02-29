Citigroup Downgrades Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (WES)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:WES) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.45% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 31.93. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.45% from its latest reported closing price of 33.42.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 3,528MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership Declares $0.58 Dividend

On January 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share ($2.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2024 received the payment on February 13, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.58 per share.

At the current share price of $33.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.09%, the lowest has been 4.84%, and the highest has been 80.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.58 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.85%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 1.32%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 252,217K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 34,323K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,033K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 32,323K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,520K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,347K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,747K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 90.26% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 13,990K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,565K shares, representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 26.77% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 12,721K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,633K shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Western Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.