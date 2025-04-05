Citigroup Downgrades Wayfair (LSE:0A4A)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Wayfair (LSE:0A4A) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4A is 0.20%, an increase of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 132,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,506K shares representing 13.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,723K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 17.99% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,667K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,180K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,439K shares , representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 7.96% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,195K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,709K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 62.94% over the last quarter.

