Citigroup Downgrades Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0LQ0)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0LQ0) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LQ0 is 0.23%, an increase of 25.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 320,412K shares.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 14,880K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,720K shares , representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 27.88% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 14,691K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,919K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 14,277K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,972K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 28.54% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 12,818K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,009K shares , representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 58.34% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 12,811K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,712K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 3.62% over the last quarter.

