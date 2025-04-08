Citigroup Downgrades V.F. (XTRA:VFP)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for V.F. (XTRA:VFP) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.68% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for V.F. is 23,30 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13,75 € to a high of 33,36 €. The average price target represents an increase of 128.68% from its latest reported closing price of 10,19 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for V.F. is 13,827MM, an increase of 36.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFP is 0.17%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 498,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 75,276K shares representing 19.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFP by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 42,448K shares representing 10.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,513K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFP by 10.52% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,374K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,402K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFP by 11.40% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 21,347K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,023K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFP by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 19,751K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,785K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFP by 75.01% over the last quarter.

