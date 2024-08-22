Citigroup Downgrades TJX Companies (WBAG:TJXC)

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for TJX Companies (WBAG:TJXC) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,283 funds or institutions reporting positions in TJX Companies. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TJXC is 0.56%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 1,167,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 44,482K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,505K shares , representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJXC by 86.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,847K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,864K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJXC by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,790K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,683K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJXC by 2.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,721K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJXC by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,494K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,917K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJXC by 44.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.