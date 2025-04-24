Citigroup Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (BMV:TXRH)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Texas Roadhouse (BMV:TXRH) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.26%, an increase of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.04% to 86,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,479K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 3.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,165K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,095K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 0.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,699K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,687K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 44.48% over the last quarter.

