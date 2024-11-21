Citigroup Downgrades Target (LSE:0LD8)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Target (LSE:0LD8) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.71% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Target is 179.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 119.19 GBX to a high of 218.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.71% from its latest reported closing price of 153.61 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 114,838MM, an increase of 6.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,055 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LD8 is 0.32%, an increase of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 449,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 33,488K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,409K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 20,624K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,585K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,511K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 18.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,874K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,634K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,220K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares , representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 85.29% over the last quarter.

