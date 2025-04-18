Citigroup Downgrades Sunrun (WBAG:RUN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Sunrun (WBAG:RUN) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 6.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.15%, an increase of 31.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 288,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,550K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,205K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 48.38% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 13,500K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,983K shares , representing an increase of 33.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 12,028K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares , representing an increase of 85.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 161.55% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 11,025K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,247K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 48.98% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 10,622K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,119K shares , representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 49.21% over the last quarter.

