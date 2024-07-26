Citigroup Downgrades Sirius XM Holdings (LSE:0L6Z)

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Sirius XM Holdings (LSE:0L6Z) from Neutral to Sell.

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L6Z is 0.05%, an increase of 35.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.78% to 389,297K shares.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 72,025K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,369K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L6Z by 35.58% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 36,682K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,243K shares , representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L6Z by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,199K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,817K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L6Z by 30.54% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 14,119K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,061K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L6Z by 75.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,351K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,042K shares , representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L6Z by 92.79% over the last quarter.

