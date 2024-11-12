Citigroup Downgrades Ross Stores (LSE:0KXO)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Ross Stores (LSE:0KXO) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.82% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ross Stores is 176.25 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 124.62 GBX to a high of 194.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.82% from its latest reported closing price of 141.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ross Stores is 21,008MM, a decrease of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,064 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KXO is 0.37%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 343,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,904K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,920K shares , representing a decrease of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXO by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,109K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,165K shares , representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXO by 33.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,582K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,597K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXO by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 10,536K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,651K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXO by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,606K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,484K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXO by 4.92% over the last quarter.

