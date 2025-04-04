Citigroup Downgrades RH (LSE:0KTF)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for RH (LSE:0KTF) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KTF is 0.27%, an increase of 36.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 18,821K shares.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,043K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 617K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 507K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing a decrease of 72.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 31.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 486K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Anomaly Capital Management holds 481K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 6.92% over the last quarter.

