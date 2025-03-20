Citigroup Downgrades Polaris (LSE:0KJQ)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Polaris (LSE:0KJQ) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.83% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Polaris is 51.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 42.77 GBX to a high of 62.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.83% from its latest reported closing price of 42.89 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris is 9,209MM, an increase of 26.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KJQ is 0.13%, an increase of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 63,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,156K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,768K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KJQ by 27.65% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,844K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 2,775K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KJQ by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,284K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KJQ by 30.78% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,873K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KJQ by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.