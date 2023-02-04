Citigroup Downgrades Persimmon (PSMMF)

On February 1, 2023, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Persimmon from to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.67% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Persimmon is $16.18. The forecasts range from a low of $13.09 to a high of $20.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from its latest reported closing price of $15.03.

The projected annual revenue for Persimmon is $3,845MM. The projected annual EPS is $2.50.

What are large shareholders doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,856,922 shares

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 5,184,724 shares

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 4,329,667 shares

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,232,317 shares

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,356,143 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Persimmon. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PSMMF is 0.1626%, a decrease of 17.5154%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 60,386K shares.

