Citigroup Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (BIT:1PTEN)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Patterson-UTI Energy (BIT:1PTEN) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PTEN is 0.19%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 537,088K shares.

Blackstone Group holds 28,062K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,721K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PTEN by 11.27% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 22,900K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,728K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTEN by 7.05% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 20,806K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,573K shares , representing an increase of 29.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTEN by 37.01% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 16,915K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,955K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTEN by 1.83% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 14,828K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,700K shares , representing an increase of 48.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTEN by 106.60% over the last quarter.

