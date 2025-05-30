Citigroup Downgrades Paramount Global (WBAG:PARA)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Paramount Global (WBAG:PARA) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.71% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paramount Global is € 10,96/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 8,06 to a high of € 17,92. The average price target represents an increase of 3.71% from its latest reported closing price of € 10,57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Global is 32,358MM, an increase of 12.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,089 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Global. This is an decrease of 106 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARA is 0.18%, an increase of 23.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 520,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 45,833K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,753K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 14.01% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 18,506K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,947K shares , representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,479K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,594K shares , representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 90.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,231K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,150K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 19.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,541K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,099K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 19.96% over the last quarter.

