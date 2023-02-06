Citigroup Downgrades PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

On February 6, 2023, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for PagSeguro Digital from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.64% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital is $16.26. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 68.64% from its latest reported closing price of $9.64.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital is $20,289MM, an increase of 40.57%. The projected annual EPS is $5.80, an increase of 36.05%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,478,274 shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,359,458 shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 37.21% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,690,549 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,488,707 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 41.95% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 10,606,667 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,032,882 shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 20.39% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,161,060 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,348,498 shares, representing a decrease of 31.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 9,118,704 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,451,610 shares, representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 91.26% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PAGS is 0.4241%, an increase of 39.1883%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 209,180K shares.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

