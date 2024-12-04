Citigroup Downgrades Nu Holdings (MUN:M1Z)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Nu Holdings (MUN:M1Z) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.38% Downside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings is 7,54 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3,33 € to a high of 13,12 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.38% from its latest reported closing price of 11,32 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings is 11,047MM, an increase of 102.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 10.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M1Z is 1.02%, an increase of 19.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.36% to 3,568,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 250,928K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251,304K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 247,999K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217,499K shares , representing an increase of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 210,103K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,963K shares , representing an increase of 11.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 126,878K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,012K shares , representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 18.72% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 115,884K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,628K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 8.77% over the last quarter.

