Citigroup Downgrades Nu Holdings (BVC:NU)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Nu Holdings (BVC:NU) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 11.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 1.02%, an increase of 21.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.34% to 3,568,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 250,928K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251,304K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 247,999K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217,499K shares , representing an increase of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 210,103K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,963K shares , representing an increase of 11.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 126,878K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,012K shares , representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 18.72% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 115,884K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,628K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 8.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.