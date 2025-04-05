Citigroup Downgrades Nordstrom (LSE:0K8J)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Nordstrom (LSE:0K8J) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.60% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nordstrom is 23.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 18.46 GBX to a high of 26.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.60% from its latest reported closing price of 23.64 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nordstrom is 15,514MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63, an increase of 17.94% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordstrom. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K8J is 0.15%, an increase of 62.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.72% to 118,313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. holds 15,755K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,758K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8J by 33.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,365K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,142K shares , representing a decrease of 23.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K8J by 14.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,134K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8J by 7.08% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,912K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares , representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8J by 25.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.