Citigroup Downgrades Nordstrom (BMV:JWN)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Nordstrom (BMV:JWN) from Neutral to Sell.

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordstrom. This is an decrease of 121 owner(s) or 14.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JWN is 0.07%, an increase of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.21% to 121,874K shares.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. holds 15,755K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,758K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 33.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,365K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,142K shares , representing a decrease of 23.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 14.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,134K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 7.08% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,912K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares , representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 25.60% over the last quarter.

