Citigroup Downgrades Nabors Industries (LSE:0A6M)

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Nabors Industries (LSE:0A6M) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A6M is 0.11%, an increase of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.76% to 8,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 580K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6M by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 513K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6M by 50.59% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 461K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares , representing an increase of 27.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6M by 24.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 334K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6M by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 229K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 39.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6M by 30.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.