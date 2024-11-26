Citigroup Downgrades M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.81% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for M&T Bank is 221.24 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 159.95 GBX to a high of 282.74 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.81% from its latest reported closing price of 223.04 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for M&T Bank is 9,584MM, an increase of 12.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,742 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JW2 is 0.28%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 168,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 12,704K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,994K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,452K shares , representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,466K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,717K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 92.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,266K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,037K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 3.49% over the last quarter.

