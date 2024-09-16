Citigroup Downgrades MKS Instruments (LSE:0JWG)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for MKS Instruments (LSE:0JWG) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.66% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for MKS Instruments is 144.60 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 120.71 GBX to a high of 167.32 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 29.66% from its latest reported closing price of 111.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for MKS Instruments is 4,137MM, an increase of 15.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in MKS Instruments. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 10.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JWG is 0.30%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 88,691K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,846K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,563K shares , representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JWG by 13.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,542K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JWG by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,306K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares , representing a decrease of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JWG by 45.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,159K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670K shares , representing a decrease of 16.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JWG by 14.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,834K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

