Citigroup Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2P)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2P) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2P is 0.19%, an increase of 23.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.78% to 198,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARGA Investment Management holds 29,652K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,196K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2P by 25.58% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 24,001K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,032K shares , representing a decrease of 41.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2P by 30.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 22,039K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,124K shares , representing a decrease of 41.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2P by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,445K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Coronation Fund Managers holds 11,552K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,072K shares , representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2P by 55.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.