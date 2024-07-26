Citigroup Downgrades Lululemon Athletica (XTRA:33L)

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Lululemon Athletica (XTRA:33L) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.01% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica is 365,90 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 203,06 € to a high of 503,77 €. The average price target represents an increase of 42.01% from its latest reported closing price of 257,65 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lululemon Athletica is 10,645MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 33L is 0.30%, an increase of 22.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 125,896K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Value Star Asset Management holds 4,654K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 99.82% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,585K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,641K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,616K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,621K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 30.43% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,506K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 27.49% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,335K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing a decrease of 18.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 69.02% over the last quarter.

