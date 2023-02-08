Citigroup Downgrades Life Storage (LSI)

On February 8, 2023, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Life Storage from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.70% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Life Storage is $129.97. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $214.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.70% from its latest reported closing price of $121.80.

The projected annual revenue for Life Storage is $1,135MM, an increase of 14.29%. The projected annual EPS is $4.64, an increase of 14.82%.

Life Storage Declares $1.08 Dividend

Life Storage said on October 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share ($4.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2022 received the payment on October 26, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.08 per share.

At the current share price of $121.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.80%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 6.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,825,293 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837,811 shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,707,182 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502,285 shares, representing an increase of 32.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 55.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,508,964 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485,168 shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 4.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,465,897 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420,980 shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,373,989 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793,014 shares, representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 91.71% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life Storage. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LSI is 0.4129%, a decrease of 2.1278%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 90,847K shares.

Life Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 31 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

