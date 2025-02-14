Citigroup Downgrades Kraft Heinz (LSE:0JRV)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Kraft Heinz (LSE:0JRV) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.39% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kraft Heinz is 36.34 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 31.07 GBX to a high of 59.29 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.39% from its latest reported closing price of 28.30 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kraft Heinz is 28,368MM, an increase of 9.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraft Heinz. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JRV is 0.25%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 1,088,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 325,635K shares representing 26.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 31,112K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,368K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRV by 72.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,845K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,929K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JRV by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 23,481K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,387K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JRV by 7.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,103K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,258K shares , representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JRV by 14.36% over the last quarter.

