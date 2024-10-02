Citigroup Downgrades Hologic (LSE:0J5Q)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Hologic (LSE:0J5Q) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.64% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hologic is 89.86 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 78.55 GBX to a high of 100.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.64% from its latest reported closing price of 81.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hologic is 4,467MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.57, an increase of 10.56% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J5Q is 0.22%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 250,794K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 22,455K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,355K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 1.31% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,713K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,735K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 2.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,351K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,397K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 7.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,990K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,876K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,297K shares , representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 13.23% over the last quarter.

