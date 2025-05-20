Citigroup Downgrades Helmerich & Payne (LSE:0J4G)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Helmerich & Payne (LSE:0J4G) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Helmerich & Payne is 29.76 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 23.86 GBX to a high of 40.31 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 65.35% from its latest reported closing price of 18.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Helmerich & Payne is 3,671MM, an increase of 19.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helmerich & Payne. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J4G is 0.19%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 129,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 7,841K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,257K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J4G by 51.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,372K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,275K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J4G by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,553K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,767K shares , representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J4G by 29.10% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,214K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,487K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J4G by 19.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,984K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J4G by 2.20% over the last quarter.

