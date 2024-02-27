Citigroup Downgrades Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Harpoon Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:HARP) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.26% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Harpoon Therapeutics is 22.87. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.26% from its latest reported closing price of 22.93.

The projected annual revenue for Harpoon Therapeutics is 8MM, a decrease of 77.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harpoon Therapeutics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 46.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HARP is 0.20%, an increase of 833.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,111.21% to 14,033K shares. The put/call ratio of HARP is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,349K shares representing 10.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 97.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 8,374.86% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 1,500K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,500K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 1,492K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 91.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 559.60% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,304K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 92.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 2,747.33% over the last quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor.

