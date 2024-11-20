Citigroup Downgrades Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0FUT)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0FUT) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.72% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 96.89 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51.21 GBX to a high of 197.76 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 105.72% from its latest reported closing price of 47.10 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 11,279MM, an increase of 11.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0FUT is 0.28%, an increase of 59.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.15% to 35,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspex Management holds 4,553K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,445K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FUT by 85.11% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 2,587K shares.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 1,885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares , representing a decrease of 23.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FUT by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,649K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 97.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FUT by 2,271.12% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,594K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FUT by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.