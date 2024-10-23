Citigroup Downgrades UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A32)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A32) from Buy to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 12.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A32 is 0.17%, an increase of 510.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.25% to 14,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sparta 24 holds 3,148K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares , representing an increase of 53.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A32 by 179.56% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,504K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 40.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A32 by 124.72% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 34.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A32 by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,057K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 98.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A32 by 1,718.24% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,033K shares. No change in the last quarter.

