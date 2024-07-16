Citigroup Downgrades Electronic Arts (WBAG:EA)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Electronic Arts (WBAG:EA) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 2,005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electronic Arts. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EA is 0.31%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 279,070K shares.

Public Investment Fund holds 24,808K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,399K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,429K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,501K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,156K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 9.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,131K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,978K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,901K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068K shares , representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EA by 1.99% over the last quarter.

