Citigroup Downgrades Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)

On February 28, 2023, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Dick's Sporting Goods from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.48% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dick's Sporting Goods is $140.76. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $174.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.48% from its latest reported closing price of $129.76.

The projected annual revenue for Dick's Sporting Goods is $12,300MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual EPS is $12.04, a decrease of 19.23%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lone Pine Capital holds 5,015K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,362K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 17.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,717K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 1,623K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares, representing a decrease of 33.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 28.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 43.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dick's Sporting Goods. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKS is 0.31%, an increase of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 64,799K shares. The put/call ratio of DKS is 3.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

Dicks Sporting Goods Background Information



Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.

