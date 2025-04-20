Citigroup Downgrades Cricut (MUN:398)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Cricut (MUN:398) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.30% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cricut is 6,67 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5,05 € to a high of 8,40 €. The average price target represents an increase of 85.30% from its latest reported closing price of 3,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cricut is 1,096MM, an increase of 53.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cricut. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 398 is 0.03%, an increase of 67.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 25,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,465K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 398 by 21.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,295K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 398 by 17.75% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,190K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 20.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 398 by 2.31% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,156K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 398 by 18.57% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,123K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares , representing an increase of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 398 by 29.29% over the last quarter.

