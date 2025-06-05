Citigroup Downgrades Constellation Energy (BMV:CEG)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Constellation Energy (BMV:CEG) from Buy to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 28,912K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,926K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 2.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,954K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,877K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,467K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,043K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,795K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 49.88% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,801K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,985K shares , representing a decrease of 17.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 6.19% over the last quarter.

