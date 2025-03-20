Citigroup Downgrades Constellation Brands (BIT:1STZ)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Constellation Brands (BIT:1STZ) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.96% Upside

As of March 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Constellation Brands is €217.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of €173.70 to a high of €285.13. The average price target represents an increase of 27.96% from its latest reported closing price of €170.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Brands is 11,588MM, an increase of 13.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.39, an increase of 13.33% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Brands. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1STZ is 0.25%, an increase of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 182,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,756K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,431K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STZ by 13.13% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,061K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,412K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STZ by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 5,624K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,848K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,193K shares , representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STZ by 21.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,226K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,104K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STZ by 16.46% over the last quarter.

