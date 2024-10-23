Citigroup Downgrades Canadian Solar (LSE:0XGH)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Canadian Solar (LSE:0XGH) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XGH is 0.17%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 32,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,116K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares , representing an increase of 20.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,852K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 26.39% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,584K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 84.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 354.30% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,289K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 46.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 45.68% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,196K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 97.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 3,904.83% over the last quarter.

