Citigroup Downgrades Bruker (BIT:1BRKR)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Bruker (BIT:1BRKR) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BRKR is 0.22%, an increase of 18.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 147,974K shares.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,383K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,395K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 23.71% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 9,496K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,482K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 30.82% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,469K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 12.43% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 4,139K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,193K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 26.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,592K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,455K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 15.24% over the last quarter.

