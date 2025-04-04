Citigroup Downgrades Best Buy (BMV:BBY)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Best Buy (BMV:BBY) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Best Buy. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBY is 0.40%, an increase of 17.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 236,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,560K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,165K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,502K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,139K shares , representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 25.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,056K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,152K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 5,996K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,289K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,141K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.