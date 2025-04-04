Citigroup Downgrades Best Buy (BIT:1BBY)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Best Buy (BIT:1BBY) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.79% Upside

As of March 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Best Buy is €92.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of €77.01 to a high of €117.43. The average price target represents an increase of 23.79% from its latest reported closing price of €75.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Best Buy is 43,853MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Best Buy. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BBY is 0.18%, an increase of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 215,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,560K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,165K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BBY by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,502K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,139K shares , representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BBY by 25.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,056K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,152K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BBY by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 5,996K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,289K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,141K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BBY by 19.15% over the last quarter.

