Citigroup Downgrades Bank of New York Mellon (WBAG:BONY)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Bank of New York Mellon (WBAG:BONY) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 2,150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of New York Mellon. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BONY is 0.35%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 752,634K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 55,408K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,771K shares , representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 4.61% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 36,449K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,331K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 0.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,868K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,130K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,137K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,786K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,545K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,103K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 0.38% over the last quarter.

