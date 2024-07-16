Citigroup Downgrades Bank of New York Mellon (LSE:0HLQ)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Bank of New York Mellon (LSE:0HLQ) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.54% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bank of New York Mellon is 66.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 58.46 GBX to a high of 74.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.54% from its latest reported closing price of 64.27 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of New York Mellon is 18,699MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of New York Mellon. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HLQ is 0.35%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 752,721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 55,408K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,771K shares , representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HLQ by 4.61% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 36,449K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,331K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HLQ by 0.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,868K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,130K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HLQ by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,137K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,786K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HLQ by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,545K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,103K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HLQ by 0.38% over the last quarter.

