Citigroup Downgrades Avantor (WBAG:AVTR)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Avantor (WBAG:AVTR) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 981 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.38%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 786,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 63,680K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,196K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 6.52% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 51,095K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,660K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 2.26% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 40,463K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 28,562K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,937K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 58.94% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 23,579K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,365K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 41.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.