Citigroup Downgrades Autohome (SEHK:2518)

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2024, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Autohome (SEHK:2518) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.83% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Autohome is HK$67.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$54.22 to a high of HK$94.62. The average price target represents an increase of 24.83% from its latest reported closing price of HK$54.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Autohome is 7,922MM, an increase of 9.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autohome. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2518 is 0.20%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.98% to 654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 180K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGEIX - Polen Global Emerging Markets Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 56K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing a decrease of 34.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2518 by 35.48% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Emerging Markets Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.