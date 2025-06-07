Citigroup Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (LSE:0HEJ)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for American Homes 4 Rent (LSE:0HEJ) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is 41.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 37.03 GBX to a high of 46.83 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of 36.99 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is 1,924MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HEJ is 0.40%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 388,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,900K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,805K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEJ by 87.95% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,680K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,987K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEJ by 47.56% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,707K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,963K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HEJ by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 10,725K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,835K shares , representing an increase of 26.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HEJ by 34.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,343K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,297K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HEJ by 7.51% over the last quarter.

