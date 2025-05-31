Citigroup Downgrades AGCO (BMV:AGCO)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for AGCO (BMV:AGCO) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.28%, an increase of 24.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 75,538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,985K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,504K shares , representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 44.43% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,331K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 34.85% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,307K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares , representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 83.28% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,742K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,579K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares , representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.