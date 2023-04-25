News & Insights

Citigroup defends revamp as shareholders complain about sluggish stock

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 25, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's C.N chairman John Dugan defended the company's efforts to fix its regulatory problems and bolster its stock, responding to shareholder questions at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.

"We completely understand" shareholders' frustration with the share price, he said, after facing several questions about its underperformance.

