Citigroup converts $1 mln worth of bonds in Vietnam's property developer No Va Land to 271,000 shares

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

November 23, 2022 — 10:26 pm EST

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

HANOI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's property developer No Va Land NVL.HM said Citigroup C.N has converted $1 million worth of its five convertible bonds into around 271,000 shares of the company.

The conversion price, according to a No Va Land statement, was at 85,000 dong ($3.42), while shares were trading at 21,950 dong as of 0331 GMT on Thursday.

($1 = 24,847 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)

((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

