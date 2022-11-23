Citigroup converts $1 mln worth of bonds in Vietnam's property developer No Va Land to 271,000 shares

HANOI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's property developer No Va Land NVL.HM said Citigroup C.N has converted $1 million worth of its five convertible bonds into around 271,000 shares of the company.

The conversion price, according to a No Va Land statement, was at 85,000 dong ($3.42), while shares were trading at 21,950 dong as of 0331 GMT on Thursday.

($1 = 24,847 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)

