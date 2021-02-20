Citigroup Considers To Divest Some International Consumer Units : Report

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc (C) is considering divesting some international consumer units, as part of its efforts to simplify the bank, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the company is weighing to divest certain units across retail banking in the Asia-Pacific region, including those in South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia. No decisions have been made. The firm could ultimately decide to keep all its existing international operations.

The report also said that the company is reviewing consumer operations in Mexico, though a sale there is less likely.

